Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.71 N/A 1.32 11.43 Safehold Inc. 23 17.03 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Safehold Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Safehold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Safehold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.5 is Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.7% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 42.7% are Safehold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has weaker performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.