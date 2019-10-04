Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 1.87 27.02M 1.32 11.51 MFA Financial Inc. 7 4.23 447.12M 0.67 10.65

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MFA Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than MFA Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 175,682,704.81% 9% 2.3% MFA Financial Inc. 6,099,863,574.35% 8.6% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.6 beta and it is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and MFA Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 MFA Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MFA Financial Inc. is $8, which is potential 8.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and MFA Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 83.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.53% of MFA Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 8 of the 13 factors MFA Financial Inc.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.