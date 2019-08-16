Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparison side by side

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|15
|6.84
|N/A
|1.32
|11.51
|Lexington Realty Trust
|9
|6.54
|N/A
|1.08
|9.16
Table 1 highlights Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lexington Realty Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.00%
|9%
|2.3%
|Lexington Realty Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. From a competition point of view, Lexington Realty Trust has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Lexington Realty Trust
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 1.77%. Competitively the average price target of Lexington Realty Trust is $11, which is potential 5.77% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexington Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.46%
|2.57%
|1.68%
|5.79%
|7.97%
|16.33%
|Lexington Realty Trust
|1.65%
|5.9%
|9.42%
|4.33%
|14.37%
|20.22%
For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust
Summary
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Lexington Realty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.
