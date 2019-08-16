Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparison side by side

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.84 N/A 1.32 11.51 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.54 N/A 1.08 9.16

Table 1 highlights Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Lexington Realty Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. From a competition point of view, Lexington Realty Trust has a 0.94 beta which is 6.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Lexington Realty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s average price target is $15.5, while its potential upside is 1.77%. Competitively the average price target of Lexington Realty Trust is $11, which is potential 5.77% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexington Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.7% of Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Lexington Realty Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.