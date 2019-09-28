Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|175,682,704.81%
|9.00%
|2.30%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|27.02M
|15
|11.51
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
|0.46%
|2.57%
|1.68%
|5.79%
|7.97%
|16.33%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
