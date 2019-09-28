Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 175,682,704.81% 9.00% 2.30% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 27.02M 15 11.51 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.