Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 68.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9.00% 2.30% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation N/A 15 11.51 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

$15.5 is the average target price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, with a potential upside of 3.40%. The potential upside of the peers is 30.06%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s rivals beat Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.