Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.61 N/A 1.32 11.43 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48

Table 1 highlights Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s volatility is 32.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.06 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 4.17% upside potential and an average price target of $15.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 0.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has stronger performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.