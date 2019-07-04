Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Comparison side by side

Both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.61 N/A 1.32 11.43 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 25.86 N/A 1.00 26.36

Table 1 demonstrates Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is presently more affordable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus price target of $15.5, and a 4.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average price target is $27.5, while its potential downside is -1.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is looking more favorable than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 72.9% respectively. 1.1% are Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation was less bullish than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.