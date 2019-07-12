Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.84 N/A 1.32 11.43 Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.08 N/A -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 2.2% Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 2.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $15.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares and 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Comparatively, Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1.35% -2.33% 6.28% 3.36% 12.14% 15.49% Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Gyrodyne LLC.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.