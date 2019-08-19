Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 6.80 N/A 1.32 11.51 Drive Shack Inc. 5 1.19 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3% Drive Shack Inc. 0.00% -58.7% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. Drive Shack Inc.’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Drive Shack Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Drive Shack Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 2.38% and an $15.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Drive Shack Inc. is $7, which is potential 39.44% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Drive Shack Inc. is looking more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares and 58.2% of Drive Shack Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Drive Shack Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Drive Shack Inc. 4.4% 12.99% -0.38% 28.57% -13.58% 33.16%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has weaker performance than Drive Shack Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Drive Shack Inc.

