Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Comparison side by side

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 15 7.03 N/A 1.32 11.51 Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 16 6.34 N/A 0.31 55.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.00% 9% 2.3% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.63 shows that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 86.3%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 0.46% 2.57% 1.68% 5.79% 7.97% 16.33% Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. 0.77% 2.05% 4.64% 13.55% 12.79% 20.41%

For the past year Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Armada Hoffler Properties Inc.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. The firm is involved in developing, building, owning and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. was formed on October 12, 2012 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.