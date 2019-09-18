Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Trades at $15.64 After Triangle; Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) Shorts Raised By 70.59%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) had an increase of 70.59% in short interest. MCB’s SI was 58,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 70.59% from 34,000 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)’s short sellers to cover MCB’s short positions. The SI to Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp’s float is 0.98%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 12,431 shares traded. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) has declined 14.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCB News: 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP – DAVID M. GAVRIN TO REMAIN ON BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names Scott Lublin Chief Lending Officer; 12/03/2018 Metropolitan Bank Holding Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank: David M. Gavrin to Remain on the Board; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys Into Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Names William Reinhardt Chairman of the Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCB); 25/04/2018 – Metropolitan Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 29/05/2018 – METROPOLITAN BANK NAMES WILLIAM REINHARDT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Metropolitan Bank Names William Reinhardt as Chairman

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) formed triangle with $14.70 target or 6.00% below today’s $15.64 share price. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has $451.51 million valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 114,291 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors

More notable recent Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 92% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Bitcoin Bank: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2017. More interesting news about Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitcoin And Coinbase Fuel Growth At Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Metropolitan Commercial Bank Promotes Nick Rosenberg to Lead Global Payments Group; Appoints Michael Giorgio as Its Chief Technology Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking services and products to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $333.38 million. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides lending products, including commercial real estate, multifamily, construction, and one- to four-family residential loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans.

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24 million for 12.22 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.