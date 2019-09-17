Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering QAD Inc. (QADA)

Among 2 analysts covering QAD Inc (NASDAQ:QADA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QAD Inc has $55 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 18.94% above currents $43.72 stock price. QAD Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) latest ratings:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) is expected to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:ACRE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s current price of $15.62 translates into 2.11% yield. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 121,122 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 82,054 shares traded or 29.67% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $848.33 million. The firm offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 151,566 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Company reported 699,975 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 416,826 shares. Citigroup owns 7,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Llc reported 54,214 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 2,006 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Limited holds 13,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 467 shares. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 161,424 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 11,425 shares stake. Advsrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $450.93 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

