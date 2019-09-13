Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019; Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) Sentiment Is 1.06

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) is expected to pay $0.33 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:ACRE) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s current price of $15.64 translates into 2.11% yield. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 170,100 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 35 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 33 sold and decreased their stakes in Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 24.00 million shares, down from 24.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 29 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial owns 60,604 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 26,692 shares. American Intl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 17,162 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability owns 35,763 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 15,229 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Navellier & Associate Inc invested in 0.11% or 47,357 shares. Delphi Ma invested 1.52% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 151,566 shares. 77,188 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 182,776 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 76,866 shares. Orinda Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.26% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). First Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 48,091 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 17,401 shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $451.51 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund for 391,473 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.31 million shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.74 million shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 305,541 shares.

