Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Reaches $15.25 After 6.00% Down Move; Texas Instruments (TXN) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 103,415 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell InThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $440.25M company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $14.34 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ACRE worth $26.41 million less.

Among 11 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $113.55’s average target is -11.54% below currents $128.37 stock price. Texas Instruments had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 29. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Thursday, August 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $117.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $128.37. About 2.56M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $119.85 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Investment Holdg holds 0.51% or 252,556 shares in its portfolio. 19,369 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 137,068 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Optimum invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Richard C Young & Com Limited stated it has 96,374 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Inc Pa reported 282,495 shares stake. Martin Investment Management stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated owns 1.56 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.17% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,211 shares. Amer Gru owns 1.84% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3.98M shares. Alberta Invest Mgmt reported 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 76,904 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 19,857 shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $440.25 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

