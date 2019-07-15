Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report $0.32 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. ACRE’s profit would be $9.24M giving it 11.86 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s analysts see 6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 234,406 shares traded or 47.64% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 137 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 112 reduced and sold their equity positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 61.99 million shares, down from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Texas Roadhouse Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 86 Increased: 82 New Position: 55.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. 9,730 shares were bought by April Rand Scott, worth $149,996. 3,300 shares were bought by Benjamin William Stephen, worth $50,039.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $438.23 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Commercial (NYSE:ACRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ares Commercial had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Prudential Financial reported 72,557 shares stake. Raymond James has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 267,365 shares. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,200 shares. 191,310 were reported by Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs reported 41,542 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 23,641 shares. Secor Capital Advsr L P has 78,919 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Geode Cap Limited Company invested in 0% or 318,921 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 2.71 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 231,719 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $45.67 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Sib Llc holds 10.53% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for 228,748 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 46,915 shares or 4.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 184,929 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Co Ma has invested 1.2% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,129 shares.