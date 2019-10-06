Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Analysts See $0.32 EPS; Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 54 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 38 sold and decreased their positions in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.90 million shares, up from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Allied Motion Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 22 Increased: 28 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report $0.32 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.57% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. ACRE’s profit would be $9.18M giving it 11.91 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 188,438 shares traded or 13.11% up from the average. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, III to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. designs, makes, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $331.59 million. It provides electronic motion control products, including integrated power electronics, digital controls, and network communications for motor control and power conversion; and fractional horsepower brushless DC motors for medical, industrial, and commercial aviation applications, such as dialysis equipment, industrial ink jet printers, cash dispensers, bar code readers, laser scanning equipment, fuel injection systems, HVAC actuators, waste water treatment equipment, dosing systems for the medical industry, and textile manufacturing and document handling equipment. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and brushless DC motors for a range of original equipment applications; and brushless DC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, high speed slotless motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies for medical equipment, semiconductor, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.98M for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 20,723 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for 158,246 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 36,000 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 114,791 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 14,948 shares.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $437.36 million. It provides a range of financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The firm originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt, and preferred equity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 15,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 66,723 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 1,280 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 79,307 were reported by Prudential Financial Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0% or 9,614 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,925 shares. Orinda Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.26% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 265,000 are owned by Yorktown &. 23,521 are held by Principal Fin Grp. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). California State Teachers Retirement reported 41,557 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 18,140 shares stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 29,800 shares.

