Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE) Position Maintained by Beck Capital Management Llc; Private Asset Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.23 Million

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 693 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $24.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.51. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.84M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 146,741 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,188 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 417,314 shares or 0% of the stock. 41,542 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 23,498 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 29,800 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 265,000 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 57,967 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 302,278 shares. Cambridge Invest holds 0% or 10,611 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Delphi Inc Ma has 1.79% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 127,412 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $50,039 was made by Benjamin William Stephen on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,659 shares stake. Diligent Invsts Limited holds 620 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 329,685 shares stake. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 4,543 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Gp Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moneta Gru Investment Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 23,310 were accumulated by Moore Cap Management Lp. Pure Financial Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 760 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,194 shares. Citizens Northern has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Lc reported 5,528 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,200 shares to 1,846 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,764 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).