Ares Coml Real Estate Com (ACRE) Market Valuation Rose While Beck Capital Management Raised Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $310,460

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (ACRE) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 45,064 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 162,664 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 117,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 14,173 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500.

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates analyzed 1,634 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $943.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.09% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 20.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel holds 96,827 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster & Motley has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 21,100 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,224 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 47,877 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Com De invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 562,812 are owned by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 77,471 shares. 311,653 were accumulated by Markston Ltd. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 206,554 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Plancorp Ltd Liability invested in 1.09% or 15,207 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9,081 shares to 118,994 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold ACRE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.82 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Citigroup Inc owns 7,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 21,897 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Lp holds 0.25% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) or 78,919 shares. 202,123 are held by Invesco Ltd. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 48,226 shares. Catalyst Ltd invested in 2,400 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Sei Invs invested in 41,760 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). 309,862 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. Shares for $149,996 were bought by April Rand Scott on Wednesday, March 13.