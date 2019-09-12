Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $2.06 Million; Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stake as Share Value Declined

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 161.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 147,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 238,578 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 91,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 164,418 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q EPS 33C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Est 1Q EPS 33c

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 500,448 shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ACRE shares while 37 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.00 million shares or 9.66% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 4,396 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 18,127 shares. 2.86M are held by Blackrock Inc. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 28,892 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 1,021 shares. 15,440 are owned by Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 48,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Co owns 149,800 shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE). James Inv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) for 50,315 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 0% or 10,901 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 18,400 shares. State Street holds 770,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 66,843 shares.

More notable recent Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Tomoka Announces Update of Land Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Mayo Clinic taps Google for AI partnership – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Announces Strategic Combination with SRC Energy in All-Stock Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 143,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 33,000 shares. 43,897 are owned by Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc. Ci Invs invested 0.07% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). American Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Legal & General Public Ltd holds 339,656 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 56,341 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 275,016 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 26,612 shares. Addison has 22,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associate holds 751,588 shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 33,083 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Seabridge Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces Tax Treatment For 2018 Distributions – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Westinghouse remake stalls – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.