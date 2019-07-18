Ares Coml Real Estate (ACRE) Holder Advisors Capital Management Decreased Stake by $596,865 as Shares Rose; First Republic Bk (FRC) Holding Increased by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.04. About 190,302 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (ACRE) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 39,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,310 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 231,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 4,121 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 12.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08M and $117.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares to 348,037 shares, valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whlsale (NASDAQ:COST).

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26,274 shares to 187,094 shares, valued at $17.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 161,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Analysts await Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. ACRE’s profit will be $9.24 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,035 activity. $50,039 worth of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) was bought by Benjamin William Stephen.

