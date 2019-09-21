Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a company in the Diversified Investments industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ares Capital Corporation has 40.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.48% of Ares Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.33% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ares Capital Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Ares Capital Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital Corporation N/A 18 9.55 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Ares Capital Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ares Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.20 2.92

$19.75 is the average price target of Ares Capital Corporation, with a potential upside of 4.77%. As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 113.92%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Ares Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ares Capital Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Capital Corporation 2.15% 3.22% 5.03% 14.54% 10.92% 19.46% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Ares Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Ares Capital Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Ares Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Ares Capital Corporation.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.