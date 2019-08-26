Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake by $561,272; Holder Portolan Capital Management Lifted Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Stake

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.12 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 45,593 shares as the company's stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 194,566 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 148,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 160,146 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500.

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc. by 48,582 shares to 175,537 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 17,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,030 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)