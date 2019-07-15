Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Scotia Capital Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Trimmed as Stock Price Declined

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 30.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 16,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 54,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $108.2. About 781,184 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Separate Phase 3 Study in Chronic Cluster Headache Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Eli Lilly lures Bain, Advent on animal-health business sale- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 202,527 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 60,805 shares to 122,364 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $145.17 million activity. $480,000 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were sold by Zulueta Alfonso G. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra reported 1,725 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.27% stake. 2,282 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth owns 3,745 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Co owns 14,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 36,093 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rnc Limited Com holds 221,883 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,643 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Beach Counsel Pa holds 4,860 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Huber Capital Limited Company invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Huntington Savings Bank holds 108,217 shares. S R Schill And Assocs owns 4,937 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,612 shares in its portfolio. 4,976 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Lp.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.40 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blume Cap Mngmt Inc holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 617,682 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 299 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc reported 1,300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 1.49 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 549,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 563,452 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding reported 103,030 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa holds 199,194 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 225,000 shares. 2.87M were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 130,054 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv stated it has 20,000 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.