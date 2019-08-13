Ares Capital (ARCC) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week Northrop Grumman (NOC) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of NOC in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. See Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $335.0000 New Target: $418.0000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $330.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $308.0000 New Target: $335.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $340.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $290.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $325 Maintain

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Ares Capital Corp’s current price of $18.34 translates into 2.18% yield. Ares Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.47 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinnacle Fincl has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 20,097 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% or 696,995 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.78 million shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 515,320 shares. Baltimore holds 1.83% or 609,397 shares. Moody Bank Trust Division invested in 0.02% or 32,400 shares. Ares Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 548,472 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 10,326 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 16,988 shares in its portfolio. Advisory accumulated 268,879 shares. Ipswich Invest Management holds 0.41% or 73,199 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc reported 22,759 shares. Thornburg Invest has 15.88 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,390 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.83 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.09 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

The stock increased 0.72% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $373.21. About 933,045 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.15 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

