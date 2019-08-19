Ares Capital (ARCC) to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019; Chemours Company (the (CC) SI Decreased By 4.18%

Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC) had a decrease of 4.18% in short interest. CC’s SI was 7.72M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.18% from 8.06M shares previously. With 2.66M avg volume, 3 days are for Chemours Company (the (NYSE:CC)’s short sellers to cover CC’s short positions. The SI to Chemours Company (the’s float is 4.67%. The stock increased 6.12% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 3.44 million shares traded or 11.28% up from the average. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 57.83% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 30/05/2018 – Chemours Expands Access to Market-leading Opteon™ XP40 in European Union in Support of F-Gas Phasedown; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS SAYS COULD EXCEED 2020 TARGETS FOR EPS AND CASH RETURN; 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NEW TERM LOANS WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2025 & LOANS UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 3, 2023; 26/03/2018 – The Chemours Co Updates 2018 Outlook; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF $4.95 TO $5.60; 30/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – SIGNED A DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT WITH ARKEMA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF XP40 (R-449A) IN EUROPEAN UNION; 03/05/2018 – CHEMOURS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.21; 22/03/2018 – Chemours Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Chemours Announces Fluoropolymer Price Increase; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS: 2018 BASE REFRIGERANT VOLUMES FLAT, PRICE UP MODESTLY

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Ares Capital Corp’s current price of $18.64 translates into 2.15% yield. Ares Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $19.5000 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 0.59% above currents $18.64 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.25 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,424. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Eck Associates owns 2.29M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wespac Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Da Davidson And accumulated 94,843 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Limited, Australia-based fund reported 56,000 shares. Koshinski Asset stated it has 36,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd holds 146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Miller Howard Investments New York has invested 0.18% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Taylor Frigon Capital Ltd Company invested 0.75% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cambridge Advsr stated it has 240,553 shares. 32,400 are held by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Glovista Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.28% stake. Shanda Asset Mngmt Holdings Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 607,346 shares.

More notable recent The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemours (NYSE:CC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Chemours Stock Fell 20.5% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chemours (CC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company – CC – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemours misses Q2 number, guides full-year earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold The Chemours Company shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 14,956 shares or 1852.48% more from 766 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,712 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 766 shares.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 3.64 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 6 analysts covering Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chemours Company has $52 highest and $26 lowest target. $41.14’s average target is 224.96% above currents $12.66 stock price. Chemours Company had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. SunTrust upgraded The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20.