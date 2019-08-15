Ares Capital (ARCC) to pay $0.02 on Sep 30, 2019; Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) Shorts Raised By 29.98%

Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) is expected to pay $0.02 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Ares Capital Corp’s current price of $18.33 translates into 0.11% yield. Ares Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 1.81 million shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) had an increase of 29.98% in short interest. HCFT’s SI was 63,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 29.98% from 48,700 shares previously. With 38,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s short sellers to cover HCFT’s short positions. The SI to Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc’s float is 0.27%. It closed at $3.26 lastly. It is down 0.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities , mortgages, and other real estate related assets. The company has market cap of $77.06 million. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. It has a 35.05 P/E ratio. The firm is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital Corp has $19.5000 highest and $18 lowest target. $18.75’s average target is 2.29% above currents $18.33 stock price. Ares Capital Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.82 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. On Monday, April 22 the insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of stock or 4,500 shares.