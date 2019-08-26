Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Rose While Neuberger Berman Group Lifted Its Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Position

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 262,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68M, up from 944,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 80.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 835,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.04B, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 417,404 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Lc owns 2.13M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.73% or 347,500 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 19,261 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pennsylvania Tru Co owns 117,070 shares. Moody Bankshares Division accumulated 32,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New York-based Prelude Capital Llc has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Llc owns 347,392 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Management reported 56,461 shares. Miracle Mile Lc reported 12,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 49,567 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Four Corners Property Inc Trust Reit by 43,138 shares to 549,066 shares, valued at $16.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,864 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,392 shares to 26,451 shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & has 145,822 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 4.31% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 97 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 134,826 shares. Altfest L J And Co has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cardinal Cap Management has 1.94% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 126,061 shares. Northstar Lc has invested 2.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster Motley owns 203,065 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Lc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.35% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 394,290 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 0.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

