Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Price Rose While Front Barnett Associates Has Cut Position; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding Lifted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc analyzed 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 28,464 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $511,000, down from 68,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1.48 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 3.88 million shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce Communications has invested 0.91% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Green Square Lc reported 0.71% stake. Nordea Invest Ab has 28,588 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc owns 10,106 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 154,705 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo invested in 0.15% or 77,638 shares. 7.42M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Hightower Advisors Lc has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 32,964 shares. Kames Capital Public Lc has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 29,209 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 299,780 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Madison Investment reported 1.21M shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 409,321 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 2.42% or 385,830 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire" on September 19, 2019

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600. On Tuesday, August 6 ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq" on February 27, 2019

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.29 million for 10.15 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.