Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Douglass Winthrop Advisors Increased Holding; Clark Estates Lifted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $5.86 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 984,130 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 90.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 34,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Ltd Company owns 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,441 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 4.18 million shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 9.71M shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. 112,941 are held by Guardian Cap L P. Mar Vista Inv Ptnrs Limited Co holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 712,286 shares. Ulysses Management Limited Co accumulated 0.13% or 7,500 shares. M Hldgs stated it has 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0.01% stake. Corda Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 1.44% or 65,637 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 2.08% or 201,360 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability reported 42,375 shares stake. Amarillo Commercial Bank has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 12,050 shares. Bath Savings Trust holds 111,908 shares or 4.48% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 31,800 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 700,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Is No Longer An iPhone Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple returns to bond market (update) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s iPhone 11 Could Reveal A Stunning Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720. On Thursday, August 1 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 6,000 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) by 73,254 shares to 95,820 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,434 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).