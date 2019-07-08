Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Delphi Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Upped by $632,034 as Stock Value Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 5,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,737 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 15,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 258,730 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 25,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 39,098 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.63M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.76% or 616,570 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.75% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 56,461 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 199,194 were accumulated by S&T Bancorporation Pa. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Corporation has 347,392 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.06% or 20,097 shares. 1.78M are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Golden Gate Private Equity has 522,500 shares. Tcw Group reported 265,568 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.63% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp accumulated 1.24 million shares. New South Cap Management holds 0.51% or 1.04M shares. 1.30 million were reported by Blackrock Inc.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,863 shares to 2,919 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,773 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,235 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,691 shares. 276,004 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 173,939 shares. Farmers Trust reported 7,936 shares. Fragasso Gru invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 39,863 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,891 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,181 shares. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 396,723 shares. M&T Bank Corp holds 690,059 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 533,831 were accumulated by Hound Ptnrs Ltd Company. Lipe Dalton owns 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,400 shares. Corvex LP reported 423,100 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. St Johns Management Llc holds 15,124 shares.

