Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake; Sadoff Investment Management Holds Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47M, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 6.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Capital (ARCC) by 65.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 19,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 10,314 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $1.98M worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 22,264 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.20 million were sold by Coombe Gary A. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 29,790 shares. Philadelphia Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 198,968 shares. 151,032 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.77% or 179,495 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Co Limited Co has 59,819 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 34,612 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And Company invested in 2.1% or 105,307 shares. Alley Limited Liability Co holds 1.33% or 43,667 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Investors Corp owns 118,752 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma owns 20,721 shares. First Dallas holds 6,906 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset reported 263,136 shares. Milestone Grp Inc Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 2,683 shares. Wallace Capital has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 46,040 shares.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $47.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 6,297 shares to 139,375 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prod. & Chemical (NYSE:APD) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. $110,640 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1.

