Ares Capital (ARCC) Shareholder Avalon Advisors Boosted Position by $622,897; Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $787,430

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,259 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 289,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 47,760 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Net Asset Value $7.83/Sahre at Dec. 31; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Marshall Merriman Will Become Vice Chmn; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.)

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 36,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 617,682 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, up from 581,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 193,096 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. Shares for $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 133,827 were reported by Bbr. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,000 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 110,037 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ipswich Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.41% or 73,199 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Co owns 12,725 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 14,406 shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 484,800 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 417,404 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc owns 494,043 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 11,467 shares. The New York-based Bluefin Trading Llc has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ejf Capital Llc accumulated 0.04% or 20,000 shares.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 639,231 shares to 14,697 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 31,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,220 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.38 million for 8.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.