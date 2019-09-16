Ares Capital (ARCC) Holder Laffer Investments Lifted Position by $15.46 Million; United Continental Holdings In (UAL) Share Price Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $5.89 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings In (UAL) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 67,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 248,537 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.76M, down from 316,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in United Continental Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 3.36M shares traded or 32.54% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N POLICY CHANGE DOES NOT AFFECT IN-CABIN PET TRAVEL; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Capacity Up 3.8%; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March Consolidated Capacity (Available Seat Miles) Increased 3.8%; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines Takes Delivery of the Fuel Efficient 737 MAX 9; 17/05/2018 – United Continental: Laderman Succeeds Andrew Levy; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UNITED AIRLINES AND AIR NEW ZEALAND ANNOUNCE NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN CHICAGO AND AUCKLAND; 07/03/2018 – UNITED AIR HAS CANCELED OVER 400 FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST U.S; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680.73 million, up from 37,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.45M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Etf (HYG) by 5 shares to 1,532 shares, valued at $133.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entertainment Properties by 115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,313 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,390. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Associate holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,265 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ipswich Mgmt Com owns 78,377 shares. Glovista Invs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.88% or 321,384 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Investment has invested 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Republic Invest Mngmt has 200,251 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi invested in 1,889 shares. California-based Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.34% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 643 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,500 shares. 13,769 were accumulated by Round Table Ltd Liability.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6,839 shares to 400,593 shares, valued at $51.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 152,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 23,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Panagora Asset owns 39,199 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by Bancorporation Of America Corp De. M&R Management Incorporated holds 300 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 35,000 shares. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 21.94 million shares. Nordea Management has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 5,908 shares. Architects Incorporated reported 1,899 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,286 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.42M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “United Airlines and Expedia Group resolve their months-long feud – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United Airlines to Suspend Two Global Services on Low Demand – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines makes a change in free economy snacks – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.68 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.