Ares Capital (ARCC) Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Upped Its Holding by $2.50 Million as Stock Value Rose; Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $21.57 Million; Share Value Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 269,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.27 million, up from 996,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 147,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 984,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,319 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. On Monday, June 10 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,500 shares.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 17,320 shares to 207,642 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,921 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

