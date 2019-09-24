Ares Capital (ARCC) Holder Advisory Research Has Decreased Holding by $366,962 as Shares Rose; Engaged Capital Has Boosted Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $88.36 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 962,164 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 21,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 247,293 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 268,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $18.85 lastly. It is down 10.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital’s Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30 million for 10.24 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guardant Health Incorporated by 7,648 shares to 28,723 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 212,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 988,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Technology Growth Cap (NYSE:HTGC).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. The insider BARTLETT STEVE bought 200 shares worth $3,600. 2,000 shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F, worth $36,720.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 21,359 shares in its portfolio. Next Fin Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5,483 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.54% or 68,639 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Llc reported 121,775 shares stake. 1.26 million are held by Prns Gp Ag. Hudock Group Inc Inc Lc owns 4,900 shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 3.53% or 287,150 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.23M shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.14% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 587,417 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.48 million shares. Barnett & Incorporated owns 58,086 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj reported 275,392 shares stake. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation has 28,464 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19M were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Monday, May 13.