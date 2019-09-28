Ares Capital (ARCC) EPS Estimated At $0.46; Acm Research – Class A (ACMR) Shorts Up By 34.73%

Analysts expect Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report $0.46 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. ARCC’s profit would be $196.28 million giving it 10.20 P/E if the $0.46 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Ares Capital Corporation’s analysts see -6.12% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.61 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial

Acm Research Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACMR) had an increase of 34.73% in short interest. ACMR’s SI was 270,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.73% from 200,700 shares previously. With 126,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Acm Research Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s short sellers to cover ACMR’s short positions. The SI to Acm Research Inc – Class A’s float is 2.7%. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 159,913 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 36.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR)

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600 worth of stock. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $8.01 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.23 million shares. Tcw Gp holds 245,968 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 38,324 are held by Oppenheimer Com Inc. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 700 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 48,576 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 14,540 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested in 0% or 52 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 14,866 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability. Advantage accumulated 3.53% or 287,150 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 35,209 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 117,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2.36 million were accumulated by Van Eck Corporation. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 12,735 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 726,613 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.28% above currents $18.76 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19.5000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform”.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: 8.5% Yield, Stable Income Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€˜Aâ€™-Rated High-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ACM Research, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At ACM Research, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACMR) 17% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ACMR – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ACM Research Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ACMR – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ACM Research Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACM Research has $2200 highest and $2000 lowest target. $21’s average target is 52.51% above currents $13.77 stock price. ACM Research had 2 analyst reports since August 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $250.57 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 20.4 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.