Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Upped Its Holding by $8.64 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $219.42 Million as Share Price Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 458,777 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.38M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.72M, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 900,519 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Presidio Inc by 8.93M shares to 35.13 million shares, valued at $519.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 2.84M shares to 25.36M shares, valued at $389.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 311,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

