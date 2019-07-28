Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Increased Position; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Stake by $388,596

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 97.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 51 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 2,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team

Analysts await The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year's $0.61 per share. EL's profit will be $180.94 million for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

