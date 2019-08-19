Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Boosted Its Holding by $8.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Share Value Rose, Grandfield & Dodd Raised Holding

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.95. About 2.28M shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 12,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 295,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 282,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 630,946 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ancora Advsr Lc reported 0.11% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.86 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blume Capital Management owns 400 shares. Finance Counselors accumulated 10,226 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7,915 shares. Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability holds 111,242 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Westwood Holding Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 215,503 shares. Grp Inc Hldgs Ag owns 1.22M shares. Ipswich Management Inc invested in 73,199 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 85,675 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot owns 45,532 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 6,842 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 570,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,530 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 557,079 shares. Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 151,346 were reported by Pnc Fin Gp Inc. Profund Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 25,691 shares. 20,369 are owned by Washington Tru. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 85,591 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.15% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 251,316 shares. Agf America reported 219,942 shares stake. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.3% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 34,870 shares. American Int Group Inc invested 0.08% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 534 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C stated it has 3.67M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors LP invested in 0% or 20,141 shares.