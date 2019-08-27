Ares Cap (Put) (ARCC) Position Boosted by Apollo Management Holdings Lp; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Shareholder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 635,428 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (ARCC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 508,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 1.40 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Onpattro sales $26.3M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam’s (ALNY) Impressive Pipeline Drives Share Price – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam down 3% premarket on Sanofi exit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 40,000 shares to 115,341 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.06% or 163,629 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% or 26,433 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 16,373 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 30,137 shares. 27 were reported by Earnest Ltd Liability. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability has 3,720 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc invested in 150,000 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Lc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc accumulated 3,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fincl has 2,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 73,730 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Cards for Ares Capital (ARCC) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.00M shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Presidio Inc by 8.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.13M shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640. ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of stock.