Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Shares Rose While Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Stake; As Ally Financial (ALLY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.03M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34 million, down from 11.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 13,700 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 85,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&T Natl Bank Pa has invested 0.77% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 49,567 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 734,984 shares. Stifel accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Omers Administration Corporation reported 3.17M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability reported 50,632 shares. Sunbelt has 0.23% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern Trust stated it has 191,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,265 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 2.13M shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.