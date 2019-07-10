Ares Cap (Call) (ARCC) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Renaissance Group Trimmed Zoetis (ZTS) Position by $396,200; Share Price Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 3,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, down from 305,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.26. About 2.61 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (Call) (ARCC) by 67.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 354,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 919,905 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.50M for 34.53 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,983 shares to 109,421 shares, valued at $15.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY) by 254,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Fresenius Medical Care Ag & O (NYSE:FMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 38.50M shares, valued at $38.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.