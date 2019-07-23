Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose While Sigma Planning Has Cut by $464,219 Its Position; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Ionic Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.13 Million

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 867,345 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 251.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 40,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 807,313 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $98,477 activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 9,913 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 7,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Raymond James (RJF) in Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These â€œRich Guyâ€ Dividend Favorites Yield 8.8% to 9.9% – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “61 Of 3,835 Stocks Held By Goldman Sachs Pay Solid Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Add Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 608,813 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 20,000 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 16,739 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 643 shares. Fin Advantage, a Maryland-based fund reported 285,221 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 49,567 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.37% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 347,392 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 133,827 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 50,632 shares. 246,170 are owned by Hl Svcs Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZAYO, CHSP, IMI Merger Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ZAYO, CHSP, IMI – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso Sold $14.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Group plans mid-March analyst day amid M&A chatter – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 363,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.32 million shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 1.29M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 400,946 shares. 154,257 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 89,745 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 358,175 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.09% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jefferies Ltd holds 0.03% or 143,500 shares. Freshford Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 693,582 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $641.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 40,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 223,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,374 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro (Call).