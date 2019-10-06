Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Rose While Palisade Capital Management Increased Stake; S&T Bank Has Upped Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) by $2.62 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 55,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 275,392 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, up from 219,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 920,383 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

S&T Bank increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 79,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 242,559 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 163,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 679,829 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,909 shares to 42,105 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 16,131 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc reported 384,017 shares. First Personal Financial Serv owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions invested in 9,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout Investments Inc holds 659,281 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,705 shares. Chatham Gp Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 19,661 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 150 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dupont Management invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Diversified Tru Co reported 6,450 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 51,800 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.01% or 662,051 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc (Prn) by 1.84M shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 7,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,495 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn).

