Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Price Rose While Bb&T Securities Has Cut Stake; Dalton Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in Himax Technologies (HIMX) by $2.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 897,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 416,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 763,979 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 28,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,463 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 325,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt reported 0.75% stake. Miller Howard Investments invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 7.37 million shares in its portfolio. Allen Inv Ltd Liability has 218,336 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 0.04% or 265,568 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation holds 0.19% or 2.29M shares in its portfolio. New South Capital Management holds 1.04M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Co holds 0% or 68,704 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nordea Invest Management holds 1,684 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 110,389 shares. Bard accumulated 0.19% or 22,265 shares. Ares Mgmt has invested 0.58% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pitcairn holds 0.05% or 26,973 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 11,544 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.62 million for 10.28 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.