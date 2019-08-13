Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose While Greenwich Investment Management Has Upped by $569,908 Its Position; Sio Capital Management Raised Its Position in Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) by $1.30 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 86,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 254,581 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 167,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 379,387 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE 24-WEEK DURATION OF EFFECT RESULTS FROM CERVICAL DYSTONIA PHASE 2 TRIAL IN MOVEMENT DISORDERS CLINICAL PRACTICE; 24/05/2018 – REVANCE: RT002 GENERALLY SAFE-WELL-TOLERATED THROUGH WEEK 36; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE CFO LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED; 20/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Revance: Management, Existing Finance Team to Assume Duties on Interim Basis; 02/04/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Commercialization Team to Gear Up for Product Launch of RT002 Injectable; 16/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 33,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 262,618 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 229,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 1.10M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 24,000 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,479 shares, and cut its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 3.43 million shares. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab owns 193,181 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,405 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated owns 135,902 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) or 3.41 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 19,114 were accumulated by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 112,458 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,124 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 31,158 shares in its portfolio. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.08% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 199 are owned by Gp One Trading Limited Partnership.

