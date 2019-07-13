Ares Cap (ARCC) Shares Rose While Glovista Investments Decreased Its Holding by $362,474; Huntsman (HUN) Stock Value Declined While Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 1.93M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Rev $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 41,764 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Numerixs Investment Technologies invested in 0.08% or 26,450 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc has 12,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Florida-based Wilen Inv Mngmt has invested 6.7% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 2.52 million were reported by Principal Fincl Group. Boston Advsr reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Thornburg Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.52 million shares. Bowling Ltd Co, Ohio-based fund reported 10,005 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Co owns 2,655 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 22,922 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 64,289 shares. Smith Graham & Commerce Invest Advisors Lp reported 250,250 shares. 26,611 are held by Eqis Cap. 761 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.58M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares to 52,047 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 82,746 shares to 196,130 shares, valued at $10.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

