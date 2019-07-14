Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Jlb & Associates Lifted Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Position by $576,150; Market Value Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 63.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 4.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.78M, down from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 922,949 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company's stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 1.02 million shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 45,570 shares to 513,655 shares, valued at $56.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 281,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc stated it has 24,637 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company stated it has 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 128,377 shares. Allen Inv Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.63 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 884 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 10,283 shares. Fernwood Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.02% or 111,242 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.03% or 54,857 shares. 32,691 were accumulated by Gam Hldgs Ag. New York-based Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Macquarie Ltd holds 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 56,000 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.57M for 10.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. BARTLETT STEVE had bought 200 shares worth $3,554.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc reported 20,537 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated accumulated 20,295 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,645 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Invesco Ltd owns 1.31 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 0.08% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 82,334 shares. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 5,142 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 303 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 20 shares. 9,100 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Bluecrest Cap Management owns 4,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bessemer Gru accumulated 0% or 12,390 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 376,836 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).