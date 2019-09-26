Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Its Position; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Share Value Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 110,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 91,433 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 201,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 277,421 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $287.55. About 271,758 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,293 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 2.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 4,725 shares. 8,503 were accumulated by Montecito Bank & Trust And. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Glenview Bankshares Dept accumulated 2,114 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested in 865 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Axa holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 514,791 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1,700 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,499 are owned by Robecosam Ag. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 4,582 shares. Sonata Cap Gp Incorporated holds 4,451 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.26% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3.49M shares. Optimum Invest Advisors stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.41 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian could cost insurers $25 bln- UBS – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costco takes measures in Shanghai – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 73% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Peoples Fin Services Corporation reported 682 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 176,814 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 1.23M shares. Wespac Limited Liability stated it has 76,823 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns, Ohio-based fund reported 66,542 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 22,027 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 175,423 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 218,336 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 32,504 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.95% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 0.3% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 17,700 shares to 49,077 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS).