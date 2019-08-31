Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder National Asset Management Lowered Its Stake; Westend Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by $26.67 Billion

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 59.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 25,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 16,988 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 42,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc (GS) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 138,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 138,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 14/05/2018 – Two Goldman Sachs securities co-heads to step down; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m Traders shared data in chat rooms to boost profit, two US regulators say; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 0.02% or 32,400 shares. Moreover, Amer Asset Management has 0.56% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 43,075 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd has 121,815 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 32,600 are owned by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Advsr Cap Ltd has 1.62 million shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 500 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 489,948 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,930 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Company LP has 58,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 126,183 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 11,478 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 3,458 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. $3,554 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,786 shares to 106,406 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate, Florida-based fund reported 206,288 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc has 1.6% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.10M shares. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 50,760 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Essex Fin Svcs Inc owns 3,221 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,535 shares. Pacific Global Inv holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,775 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gp Pcl has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 45,719 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 1.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Llc reported 358,248 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,797 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Elkhorn Prns Lp accumulated 10,390 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28,811 shares to 361,817 shares, valued at $35.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 17,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU).